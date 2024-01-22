Beldex (BDX) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $269.33 Million

Beldex (BDX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 22nd. In the last seven days, Beldex has traded down 6.5% against the dollar. One Beldex coin can now be bought for about $0.0435 or 0.00000109 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Beldex has a market cap of $269.33 million and approximately $3.24 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,332.32 or 0.05827885 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001211 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.08 or 0.00075152 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.63 or 0.00026570 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00015200 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.28 or 0.00023184 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00006677 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0790 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000411 BTC.

Beldex Profile

BDX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,923,671,126 coins and its circulating supply is 6,196,611,126 coins. The official message board for Beldex is beldexcoin.medium.com. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Beldex is www.beldex.io.

Beldex Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex (BDX) is a cryptocurrency token on its own blockchain, designed for decentralized, private transactions. It uses cryptographic techniques for enhanced security and privacy. BDX is part of the Beldex ecosystem, a privacy-centric platform offering a decentralized exchange and services prioritizing user privacy and security. The BDX token facilitates private transactions and may be used for additional services within the ecosystem, such as exchange fees or platform-specific functionalities.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beldex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beldex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

