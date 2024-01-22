Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFA – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 5,851 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 64% from the previous session’s volume of 3,575 shares.The stock last traded at $65.69 and had previously closed at $64.89.
The firm has a market capitalization of $844.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $59.31 and its 200 day moving average is $53.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.
Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter. Bel Fuse had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 28.19%. The business had revenue of $158.68 million during the quarter.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BELFA. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Bel Fuse by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 24,400 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Bel Fuse by 514.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,033 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Bel Fuse by 4.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 96,706 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,703,000 after acquiring an additional 3,976 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Bel Fuse by 40.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,784 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Bel Fuse in the first quarter worth approximately $134,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.29% of the company’s stock.
Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that are used in the networking, telecommunications, computing, general industrial, high-speed data transmission, military, commercial aerospace, transportation, and e-Mobility industries in the United States, the People's Republic of China, Macao, the United Kingdom, Slovakia, Germany, India, Switzerland, and internationally.
