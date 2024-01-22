Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) Stock Price Up 7.3%

Shares of Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Free Report) rose 7.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $25.46 and last traded at $25.43. Approximately 103,262 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 877,630 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.69.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BEAM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 price target (down from $75.00) on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Bank of America downgraded Beam Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a report on Monday, January 8th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Leerink Partnrs cut Beam Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.27.

Beam Therapeutics Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.79. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of -6.14 and a beta of 1.66.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.33) by $0.11. Beam Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 40.66% and a negative net margin of 384.62%. The business had revenue of $17.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.56) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Beam Therapeutics Inc. will post -4.84 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Beam Therapeutics news, insider Christine Bellon sold 1,907 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.42, for a total value of $50,382.94. Following the sale, the insider now owns 80,495 shares in the company, valued at $2,126,677.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Amy Simon sold 3,448 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.70, for a total transaction of $64,477.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 65,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,224,270.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Christine Bellon sold 1,907 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.42, for a total value of $50,382.94. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 80,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,126,677.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Beam Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Beam Therapeutics by 1.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 481,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,386,000 after purchasing an additional 5,463 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Beam Therapeutics by 29.7% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Beam Therapeutics by 35.1% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,642,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,494,000 after purchasing an additional 427,100 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in Beam Therapeutics by 106.4% during the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 33,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 17,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Beam Therapeutics by 4.8% during the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 8,783,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,253,000 after purchasing an additional 401,296 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.64% of the company’s stock.

About Beam Therapeutics

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development of precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. It develops BEAM-101 and BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease beta thalassemia; BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia/T cell lymphoblastic lymphoma; BEAM-301, a liver-targeting LNP formulation for the treatment of glycogen storage disease 1a; and BEAM-302, a liver-targeting LNP formulation to treat severe alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency.

