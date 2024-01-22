Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) Price Target Cut to C$5.00

Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE – Free Report) (NYSE:BTE) had its price objective lowered by Raymond James from C$6.75 to C$5.00 in a research note released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on BTE. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Baytex Energy from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a report on Friday, November 3rd. ATB Capital decreased their price objective on Baytex Energy from C$7.00 to C$6.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. TD Securities upped their price objective on Baytex Energy from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on Baytex Energy from C$8.25 to C$7.25 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on Baytex Energy from C$6.00 to C$6.75 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$7.20.

Baytex Energy Stock Down 0.2 %

BTE opened at C$4.02 on Friday. Baytex Energy has a 1-year low of C$3.83 and a 1-year high of C$6.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$4.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$5.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.30. The stock has a market cap of C$3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 3.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 2.58.

Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BTE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.24 by C($0.09). Baytex Energy had a net margin of 31.01% and a return on equity of 19.99%. The business had revenue of C$1.16 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Baytex Energy will post 0.8606557 earnings per share for the current year.

Baytex Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.023 per share. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. Baytex Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.38%.

About Baytex Energy

Baytex Energy Corp., an energy company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford, the United States. The company offers light oil and condensate, heavy oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas.

