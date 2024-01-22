Barclays Increases NorthWestern Energy Group (NYSE:NWE) Price Target to $49.00

NorthWestern Energy Group (NYSE:NWE – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Barclays from $48.00 to $49.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 2.15% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on NWE. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of NorthWestern Energy Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, October 30th. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of NorthWestern Energy Group in a report on Thursday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of NorthWestern Energy Group from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded shares of NorthWestern Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NorthWestern Energy Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.38.

Shares of NWE stock traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $47.97. The company had a trading volume of 85,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 397,587. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.30. NorthWestern Energy Group has a one year low of $45.97 and a one year high of $61.24. The firm has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 15.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.63.

NorthWestern Energy Group (NYSE:NWE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.16). NorthWestern Energy Group had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 11.91%. The company had revenue of $321.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $466.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that NorthWestern Energy Group will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its holdings in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group by 12.4% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 11,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group by 23.7% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 44,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,528,000 after buying an additional 8,529 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in NorthWestern Energy Group in the second quarter worth $5,689,000. Ballast Inc. bought a new stake in NorthWestern Energy Group in the second quarter worth $352,000. Finally, Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in NorthWestern Energy Group by 3.8% in the second quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 60,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,461,000 after purchasing an additional 2,215 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and various industrial customers. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

