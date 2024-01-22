Barclays Cuts Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) Price Target to $64.00

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Barclays from $68.00 to $64.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup downgraded Charles Schwab from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a neutral rating and set a $71.00 target price (up from $70.00) on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $66.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Charles Schwab from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $69.69.

NYSE:SCHW opened at $63.78 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $113.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.11, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. Charles Schwab has a 52-week low of $45.00 and a 52-week high of $81.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $63.65 and its 200-day moving average is $59.90.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 22.07% and a net margin of 26.90%. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. Charles Schwab’s quarterly revenue was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Charles Schwab will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 3,114 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.19, for a total transaction of $174,975.66. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,338,122.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Charles Schwab news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 3,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.19, for a total value of $174,975.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,338,122.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 4,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.56, for a total value of $242,240.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,611 shares in the company, valued at $2,519,962.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,402 shares of company stock worth $1,945,960 in the last ninety days. 6.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 159,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,970,000 after purchasing an additional 22,979 shares during the period. Chatham Capital Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 43,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,011,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Fermata Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter valued at $286,000. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd grew its holdings in Charles Schwab by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 132,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,118,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Finally, Realta Investment Advisors raised its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Realta Investment Advisors now owns 15,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 1,746 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

