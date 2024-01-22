Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Position Reduced by Certuity LLC

Certuity LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 15.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 523,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 97,894 shares during the quarter. Bank of America makes up 1.7% of Certuity LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Certuity LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $14,342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 108,111.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 193,168,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,397,725,000 after purchasing an additional 192,989,515 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,436,543,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 69,466.5% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 97,976,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,810,935,000 after purchasing an additional 97,835,283 shares during the last quarter. Snider Financial Group grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 9,477.3% during the first quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 14,448,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,956,000 after purchasing an additional 14,297,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Bank of America by 3,474.6% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 11,658,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $480,579,000 after purchasing an additional 11,332,721 shares during the period. 68.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bank of America Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE BAC traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $32.55. The company had a trading volume of 25,804,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,768,078. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.78. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $24.96 and a 12-month high of $37.00. The company has a market capitalization of $257.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.61, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01. Bank of America had a net margin of 15.42% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The company had revenue of $22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BAC. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Bank of America from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.20.

Insider Transactions at Bank of America

In related news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank purchased 5,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.56 per share, with a total value of $57,002.88. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 5,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,002.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

