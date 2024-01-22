Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC) PT Raised to $93.00 at Piper Sandler

Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Piper Sandler from $88.00 to $93.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, Hovde Group raised shares of Bank First from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the company from $88.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th.

Bank First Price Performance

Shares of BFC opened at $89.80 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $85.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.39. Bank First has a fifty-two week low of $65.00 and a fifty-two week high of $92.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $931.23 million, a PE ratio of 12.34 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.03. Bank First had a net margin of 31.03% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The firm had revenue of $75.37 million during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Bank First will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank First Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 27th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a boost from Bank First’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 26th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. Bank First’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.48%.

Insider Activity at Bank First

In other news, CFO Kevin M. Lemahieu bought 582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $70.00 per share, with a total value of $40,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,438,080. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BFC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank First by 85,912.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,016,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,460,000 after acquiring an additional 6,009,596 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Bank First in the second quarter worth $9,440,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bank First by 18.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 644,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,584,000 after acquiring an additional 101,415 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bank First by 28.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 408,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,235,000 after acquiring an additional 91,207 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bank First by 167.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 67,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,211,000 after acquiring an additional 42,240 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.35% of the company’s stock.

Bank First Company Profile

Bank First Corporation operates as a holding company for Bank First N.A. that provides consumer and commercial financial services to businesses, professionals, consumers, associations, individuals, and governmental authorities in Wisconsin. The company offers checking, savings, money market, cash management, retirement, and health savings accounts; other time deposits; certificates of deposit; and residential mortgage products.

