Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Sells 13,487 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lessened its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 326,890 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 13,487 shares during the quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $89,329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Stryker during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Stryker during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 692.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 111 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Stryker in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryker in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SYK traded down $1.56 on Monday, reaching $313.49. 631,725 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,281,381. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.92. Stryker Co. has a 1-year low of $248.96 and a 1-year high of $317.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is $296.70 and its 200-day moving average is $286.02.

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical technology company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.87 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 22.62%. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 10.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. This is a positive change from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.48%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SYK. StockNews.com downgraded Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 15th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Stryker from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Stryker from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $319.45.

In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.92, for a total value of $145,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,259,926.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.28, for a total value of $167,476.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $850,242.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.92, for a total transaction of $145,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,259,926.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 58,306 shares of company stock valued at $16,791,134. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

