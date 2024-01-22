Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Has $305.77 Million Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,160,680 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,339 shares during the period. McDonald’s comprises approximately 2.0% of Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of McDonald’s worth $305,770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dfpg Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 10,807 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,179,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 5.9% during the second quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 1,153 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Register Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 46.4% during the 2nd quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 947 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 4,056 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in McDonald’s by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 80,441 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $21,191,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.25, for a total transaction of $1,261,968.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,505,375. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.25, for a total transaction of $1,261,968.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,908 shares in the company, valued at $2,505,375. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.70, for a total transaction of $1,332,278.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,379,960.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $315.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Stephens reduced their price target on McDonald’s from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Citigroup upped their target price on McDonald’s from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on McDonald’s in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $287.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Friday, January 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $317.83.

McDonald’s stock traded down $1.73 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $298.80. The stock had a trading volume of 1,472,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,825,433. The stock has a market cap of $216.73 billion, a PE ratio of 26.33, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.71. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $245.73 and a 52 week high of $302.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $287.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $280.15.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.56 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.31% and a negative return on equity of 157.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.68 EPS. Research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

