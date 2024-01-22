Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Acquires 48,756 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 283,957 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 48,756 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. owned about 0.06% of Analog Devices worth $49,718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 2.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,594,363 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,864,499,000 after purchasing an additional 200,496 shares during the period. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. Haverford Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 5.6% during the second quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 2,357 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 45.2% during the second quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,309 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 1.9% during the second quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 169,468 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,014,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research raised Analog Devices from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Analog Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.63.

Analog Devices Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of ADI stock traded up $1.81 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $196.58. 1,224,595 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,914,579. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $188.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $182.32. The stock has a market cap of $97.55 billion, a PE ratio of 29.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.21. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.99 and a 12 month high of $202.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The semiconductor company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.02 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 26.94% and a return on equity of 14.18%. Analog Devices’s revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.73 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.99 EPS for the current year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th were paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is currently 52.60%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.07, for a total transaction of $1,970,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,125,860.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Vivek Jain sold 17,038 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.66, for a total transaction of $3,129,199.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,067,982.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.07, for a total transaction of $1,970,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,125,860.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

See Also

