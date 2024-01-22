Badger Infrastructure Solutions (TSE:BDGI) Given a C$52.00 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

Raymond James set a C$52.00 price target on Badger Infrastructure Solutions (TSE:BDGI – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$39.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Acumen Capital lifted their price objective on Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$46.00 to C$47.50 and gave the company a speculative buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$52.00 to C$50.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$42.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Cormark upgraded Badger Infrastructure Solutions from a market perform rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$39.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Badger Infrastructure Solutions currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$44.60.

BDGI opened at C$46.32 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 28.59 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.71. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$40.97 and a 200-day moving average of C$36.57. Badger Infrastructure Solutions has a 52 week low of C$24.55 and a 52 week high of C$46.70.

In related news, Senior Officer Leon Joseph Steven Walsh purchased 2,372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$40.57 per share, with a total value of C$96,230.85. In other news, Director Glen Dawson Roane sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$38.45, for a total value of C$384,500.00. Also, Senior Officer Leon Joseph Steven Walsh acquired 2,372 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$40.57 per share, for a total transaction of C$96,230.85. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 3,197 shares of company stock valued at $125,445 and sold 68,400 shares valued at $2,728,875. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. provides non-destructive excavating and related services in Canada and the United States. Its Badger Hydrovac technology uses a pressurized water stream to liquefy the soil cover, which is then removed with a vacuum system and deposited into a storage tank. The company offers daylighting services for visual confirmation of buried lines, directional drilling test holes, sacrificial anode installation, pipeline and utility crossings, and subsurface utility engineering test holes applications; and debris removal services for frac tank clean-outs, road and box culvert clean-outs, pipe-rammed casing clean-outs, ballast and filter media removal, and inside structures and buildings material removal.

