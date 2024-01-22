Babylon Pump & Power Limited (ASX:BPP) Insider Louise Bower Buys 2,901,588 Shares

Babylon Pump & Power Limited (ASX:BPP – Get Free Report) insider Louise Bower purchased 2,901,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.01 ($0.00) per share, for a total transaction of A$14,507.94 ($9,671.96).
Babylon Pump & Power Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.28, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.33.
About Babylon Pump & Power
See Also
