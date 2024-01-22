Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA) Price Target Raised to $76.00

Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA – Free Report) had its target price raised by Needham & Company LLC from $68.00 to $76.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Stephens reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Azenta in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $66.33.

AZTA opened at $67.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -374.50 and a beta of 1.58. Azenta has a 12 month low of $36.01 and a 12 month high of $67.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $60.87 and a 200 day moving average of $53.82.

Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $165.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.91 million. Azenta had a positive return on equity of 0.75% and a negative net margin of 2.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Azenta will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Azenta by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 9,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 2,018 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Azenta by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 96,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,262,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning purchased a new position in shares of Azenta during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $298,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Azenta by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 467,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,421,000 after purchasing an additional 12,371 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Azenta by 558.8% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 88,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,421,000 after purchasing an additional 74,708 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.08% of the company’s stock.

Azenta, Inc provides biological and chemical compound sample exploration and management solutions for the life sciences market in North America, Africa, China, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two reportable segments, Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services.

