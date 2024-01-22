Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Sold by Delta Financial Advisors LLC

Delta Financial Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 57 shares during the period. Automatic Data Processing comprises about 1.6% of Delta Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Delta Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $3,636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 103,224.3% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 44,739,436 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,833,281,000 after acquiring an additional 44,696,136 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 94,265.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,770,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,617,256,000 after acquiring an additional 6,763,553 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $531,416,000. Veritas Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the second quarter valued at approximately $375,485,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the second quarter valued at approximately $266,348,000. Institutional investors own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Automatic Data Processing stock traded up $1.34 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $239.58. 258,276 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,436,588. The company has a market cap of $98.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $232.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $238.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52 week low of $201.46 and a 52 week high of $256.84.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 19.07% and a return on equity of 102.59%. Equities analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.59%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ADP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $253.17.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP John Ayala sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.13, for a total transaction of $352,695.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,183 shares in the company, valued at $4,510,498.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

