Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) President Sells $594,158.50 in Stock

Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) President Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 2,470 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.55, for a total transaction of $594,158.50. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 171,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,296,180.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Anutthara Bharadwaj also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 15th, Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 2,470 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.65, for a total transaction of $554,885.50.

On Monday, November 20th, Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 2,515 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.13, for a total transaction of $468,116.95.

On Friday, November 17th, Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 2,470 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.82, for a total transaction of $458,975.40.

On Tuesday, November 14th, Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 4,560 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.97, for a total transaction of $843,463.20.

Atlassian Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of Atlassian stock traded up $2.63 on Monday, hitting $245.59. The company had a trading volume of 2,281,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,360,886. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -123.96 and a beta of 0.71. Atlassian Co. has a twelve month low of $128.02 and a twelve month high of $253.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $214.46 and a 200-day moving average of $198.16.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 13.63% and a negative return on equity of 50.61%. The business had revenue of $977.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $961.59 million. Research analysts predict that Atlassian Co. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Atlassian during the third quarter worth $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Atlassian by 151.5% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 244 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in Atlassian during the second quarter worth $34,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Atlassian during the second quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new stake in Atlassian during the second quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.36% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TEAM shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Atlassian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Atlassian from $215.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $185.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Atlassian from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Atlassian from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $211.35.

Atlassian Company Profile

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

Featured Stories

