ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
Shares of AACG stock opened at $1.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.74 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. ATA Creativity Global has a twelve month low of $0.79 and a twelve month high of $2.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.11.
ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.15 million during the quarter. ATA Creativity Global had a negative return on equity of 33.02% and a negative net margin of 18.44%.
ATA Creativity Global, together with its subsidiaries, provides educational services to individual students through its training center network in China and internationally. Its educational services include portfolio training, research-based learning, overseas study counselling, in-school art classes through cooperation with high schools, foreign language training services, junior art education, in-school art classes, junior art education, and other related educational services to its students.
