ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Shares of AACG stock opened at $1.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.74 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. ATA Creativity Global has a twelve month low of $0.79 and a twelve month high of $2.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.11.

ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.15 million during the quarter. ATA Creativity Global had a negative return on equity of 33.02% and a negative net margin of 18.44%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ATA Creativity Global stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in ATA Creativity Global ( NASDAQ:AACG Free Report ) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 28,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned approximately 0.09% of ATA Creativity Global at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

ATA Creativity Global, together with its subsidiaries, provides educational services to individual students through its training center network in China and internationally. Its educational services include portfolio training, research-based learning, overseas study counselling, in-school art classes through cooperation with high schools, foreign language training services, junior art education, in-school art classes, junior art education, and other related educational services to its students.

