Astrafer Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $65.46 Million (ASTRAFER)

Astrafer (ASTRAFER) traded 15.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 22nd. Astrafer has a market capitalization of $65.46 million and approximately $1.07 million worth of Astrafer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Astrafer token can currently be bought for $0.42 or 0.00001044 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Astrafer has traded 25.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Astrafer alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000828 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000020 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Astrafer Token Profile

Astrafer was first traded on July 14th, 2022. Astrafer’s total supply is 888,077,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 156,653,950 tokens. Astrafer’s official Twitter account is @the_phantom_g. The official website for Astrafer is phantomgalaxies.com.

Buying and Selling Astrafer

According to CryptoCompare, “Astrafer (ASTRAFER) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Astrafer has a current supply of 888,077,888 with 156,417,090 in circulation. The last known price of Astrafer is 0.49035124 USD and is down -1.79 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 44 active market(s) with $10,847.44 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://phantomgalaxies.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Astrafer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Astrafer should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Astrafer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Astrafer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Astrafer and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.