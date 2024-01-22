ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) Reaches New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday after Raymond James raised their price target on the stock from $725.00 to $850.00. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock. ASML traded as high as $776.53 and last traded at $770.99, with a volume of 298194 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $757.83.

ASML has been the topic of a number of other reports. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of ASML from $850.00 to $810.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on ASML from $726.00 to $878.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ASML in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets raised ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $816.33.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of ASML by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 541 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. raised its position in shares of ASML by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. now owns 2,827 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,045,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of ASML by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 478 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of ASML by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 1,080 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $817,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of ASML by 48.4% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 46 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. 18.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a market capitalization of $305.07 billion, a PE ratio of 36.77, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $714.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $668.26.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

