ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $93.50.

A number of research firms have commented on ASGN. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of ASGN to $72.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on shares of ASGN in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of ASGN to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. William Blair began coverage on ASGN in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on ASGN in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock.

NYSE ASGN opened at $93.36 on Monday. ASGN has a 12 month low of $63.27 and a 12 month high of $97.80. The company has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.56, a PEG ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.24.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.12. ASGN had a return on equity of 15.87% and a net margin of 4.96%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Equities research analysts expect that ASGN will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jonathan S. Holman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.31, for a total transaction of $91,310.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $985,508.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Jonathan S. Holman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.31, for a total transaction of $91,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $985,508.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Theodore S. Hanson sold 34,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.54, for a total value of $2,951,130.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 304,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,047,699.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,947 shares of company stock worth $3,768,713 over the last ninety days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in ASGN by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,974 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of ASGN by 14.4% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Argent Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ASGN by 18.4% in the second quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 4,546 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. increased its position in ASGN by 100.0% during the second quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 462,982 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,015,000 after acquiring an additional 231,479 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in ASGN by 156.6% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 444 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. 94.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ASGN Incorporated provides information technology services and professional solutions in the technology, digital, and creative fields for commercial and government sectors in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Federal Government. The Commercial Segment provides consulting, creative digital marketing, and permanent placement services primarily to enterprise clients.

