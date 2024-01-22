Ark (ARK) Price Reaches $0.73 on Top Exchanges

Ark (ARK) traded down 5.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 22nd. Ark has a market capitalization of $129.91 million and $6.02 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Ark has traded down 7.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Ark coin can now be purchased for about $0.73 or 0.00001802 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002374 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001713 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001362 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001474 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002494 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002162 BTC.

About Ark

ARK is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 178,396,406 coins and its circulating supply is 178,397,188 coins. The official website for Ark is ark.io. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ark’s official message board is arkscic.com/blog.

Buying and Selling Ark

According to CryptoCompare, “ARK is a cryptocurrency token of the ARK Public Network (APN), a blockchain platform that empowers developers and users by providing tools to create and deploy blockchains. ARK tokens are used for transaction fees, voting in the Delegated Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus mechanism, and staking to earn passive rewards. The project was launched in 2016 by a group of 27 individuals from diverse backgrounds.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ark should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

