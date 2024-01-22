Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) CEO Sells $4,796,769.60 in Stock

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 18,621 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.60, for a total value of $4,796,769.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,320,521.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Jayshree Ullal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 9th, Jayshree Ullal sold 670 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.46, for a total value of $165,798.20.

On Friday, December 15th, Jayshree Ullal sold 23,000 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.17, for a total value of $5,454,910.00.

On Wednesday, December 13th, Jayshree Ullal sold 22,000 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.11, for a total value of $5,084,420.00.

On Monday, December 11th, Jayshree Ullal sold 21,500 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.00, for a total value of $4,880,500.00.

On Wednesday, November 29th, Jayshree Ullal sold 21,000 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.00, for a total value of $4,662,000.00.

On Wednesday, November 15th, Jayshree Ullal sold 20,000 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.00, for a total value of $4,340,000.00.

On Thursday, November 2nd, Jayshree Ullal sold 22,500 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.30, for a total value of $4,754,250.00.

On Tuesday, October 31st, Jayshree Ullal sold 17,000 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.07, for a total value of $3,384,190.00.

Arista Networks Price Performance

Shares of ANET traded up $3.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $266.60. The stock had a trading volume of 1,468,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,536,094. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $107.57 and a 12 month high of $270.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.94 billion, a PE ratio of 44.43, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $230.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $200.51.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arista Networks

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.16% and a net margin of 33.97%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Essex Savings Bank lifted its position in Arista Networks by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 1,409 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 3,649 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $859,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. True North Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the fourth quarter valued at about $276,000. Chicago Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the fourth quarter valued at about $865,000. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 506.4% in the fourth quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,134 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 947 shares in the last quarter. 67.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Arista Networks from $190.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Arista Networks from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Melius upgraded Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on Arista Networks from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arista Networks has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.00.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

