Archer-Daniels-Midland (ADM) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. Archer-Daniels-Midland has set its FY23 guidance at exceed $7.00 EPS.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.10. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 4.05%. The company had revenue of $21.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.86 earnings per share. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Archer-Daniels-Midland to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:ADM traded down $15.00 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $53.19. The stock had a trading volume of 22,286,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,410,043. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $72.61 and a 200 day moving average of $76.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $28.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 0.78. Archer-Daniels-Midland has a one year low of $53.06 and a one year high of $87.30.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.07%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 71.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 18,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,688,000 after purchasing an additional 7,821 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the first quarter worth $277,000. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the first quarter worth $226,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 22.0% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 31,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,798,000 after acquiring an additional 5,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.1% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 459,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,512,000 after acquiring an additional 9,327 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stephens reduced their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com raised Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $116.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.82.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

