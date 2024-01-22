Archer-Daniels-Midland (ADM) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. Archer-Daniels-Midland has set its FY23 guidance at exceed $7.00 EPS.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $21.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.69 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 16.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.86 EPS. On average, analysts expect Archer-Daniels-Midland to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Archer-Daniels-Midland alerts:

Archer-Daniels-Midland Price Performance

ADM traded down $14.01 on Monday, reaching $54.18. The company had a trading volume of 18,700,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,163,735. The company has a fifty day moving average of $72.61 and a 200-day moving average of $76.35. The company has a market capitalization of $28.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Archer-Daniels-Midland has a one year low of $54.17 and a one year high of $87.30.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Archer-Daniels-Midland

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.07%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 37.0% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 283.0% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Institutional investors own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $87.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $115.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $116.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $80.00 to $66.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Archer-Daniels-Midland presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.82.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.