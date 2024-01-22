Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) Price Target Lowered to $89.00 at Citigroup

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $91.00 to $89.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Citigroup’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 10.56% from the company’s current price.

ACGL has been the subject of several other research reports. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Arch Capital Group in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They set an “inline” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Arch Capital Group from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Barclays boosted their price target on Arch Capital Group from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arch Capital Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.43.

Get Arch Capital Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ ACGL traded down $0.38 during trading on Monday, reaching $80.50. 733,456 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,638,671. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $79.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.37, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Arch Capital Group has a fifty-two week low of $60.70 and a fifty-two week high of $90.65.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.77. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 23.46%. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Arch Capital Group will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arch Capital Group

In other Arch Capital Group news, CEO Marc Grandisson sold 103,028 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.01, for a total value of $8,758,410.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,937,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,677,716.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Marc Grandisson sold 103,028 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.01, for a total transaction of $8,758,410.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,937,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,677,716.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicolas Papadopoulo sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.80, for a total transaction of $5,148,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 630,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,087,204.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 170,378 shares of company stock worth $14,564,162 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 151.0% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 497 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 140.0% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 516 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC raised its position in Arch Capital Group by 180.7% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 525 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Arch Capital Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.