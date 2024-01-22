Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Shares Bought by Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd

Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 26.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,980 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,191 shares during the quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $5,339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group in the 1st quarter valued at $866,650,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Arch Capital Group during the 4th quarter worth $207,242,000. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group in the second quarter valued at about $185,990,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 116.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,585,197 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $225,079,000 after acquiring an additional 1,927,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 49.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,859,630 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $288,893,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,730 shares during the period. 87.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Arch Capital Group news, CEO Marc Grandisson sold 103,028 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.01, for a total transaction of $8,758,410.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,937,157 shares in the company, valued at $164,677,716.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Arch Capital Group news, CEO David Gansberg sold 7,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.49, for a total transaction of $657,751.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 208,368 shares in the company, valued at $18,646,852.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Marc Grandisson sold 103,028 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.01, for a total transaction of $8,758,410.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,937,157 shares in the company, valued at $164,677,716.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 170,378 shares of company stock worth $14,564,162 over the last ninety days. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Arch Capital Group Price Performance

Arch Capital Group stock opened at $80.88 on Monday. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 1 year low of $60.70 and a 1 year high of $90.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $79.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.59. The company has a market cap of $30.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.42, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.77. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 23.46% and a return on equity of 23.06%. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Arch Capital Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.57.

Arch Capital Group Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

