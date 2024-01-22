Arbitrum Trading 19% Lower Over Last Week (ARB)

Arbitrum (ARB) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 22nd. In the last seven days, Arbitrum has traded down 19% against the dollar. One Arbitrum token can currently be bought for approximately $1.70 or 0.00004193 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Arbitrum has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion and approximately $580.15 million worth of Arbitrum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Arbitrum Profile

Arbitrum was first traded on March 23rd, 2023. Arbitrum’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,275,000,000 tokens. Arbitrum’s official website is arbitrum.foundation. Arbitrum’s official Twitter account is @arbitrum.

Buying and Selling Arbitrum

According to CryptoCompare, “Arbitrum (ARB) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Arbitrum platform. Arbitrum has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 1,275,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Arbitrum is 1.78054742 USD and is down -2.52 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 735 active market(s) with $481,028,270.36 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://arbitrum.foundation.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arbitrum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arbitrum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Arbitrum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

