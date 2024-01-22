Ankr (ANKR) Achieves Market Capitalization of $235.36 Million

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 4.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 22nd. One Ankr token can now be bought for $0.0235 or 0.00000058 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Ankr has traded 5.2% lower against the dollar. Ankr has a total market cap of $235.36 million and approximately $13.78 million worth of Ankr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Ankr

ANKR is a token. Its launch date was July 10th, 2019. Ankr’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Ankr is https://reddit.com/r/ankrofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ankr’s official Twitter account is @ankr and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ankr’s official website is www.ankr.com. Ankr’s official message board is www.ankr.com/blog.

Buying and Selling Ankr

According to CryptoCompare, “Ankr (ANKR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ankr has a current supply of 10,000,000,000. The last known price of Ankr is 0.02390966 USD and is down -2.25 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 272 active market(s) with $12,354,701.58 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ankr.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ankr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ankr should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ankr using one of the exchanges listed above.

