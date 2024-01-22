Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) Trading Up 7.6%

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL – Get Free Report) shares were up 7.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $6.58 and last traded at $6.51. Approximately 780,693 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 2,115,367 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.05.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AVXL shares. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Anavex Life Sciences from $54.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Anavex Life Sciences Stock Up 7.6 %

The firm has a market cap of $534.41 million, a PE ratio of -10.63 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.31.

Anavex Life Sciences last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.04. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.18) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Anavex Life Sciences Corp. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Anavex Life Sciences

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVXL. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 36,150 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 10.9% during the second quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 11,855 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 7.2% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,714 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 1,262 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 4.1% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 33,320 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 32.9% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,449 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,348 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

About Anavex Life Sciences

Anavex Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapeutics for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. Its lead product candidate is ANAVEX 2-73 for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease and Parkinson's disease, as well as other central nervous system diseases, including rare diseases, such as Rett syndrome, a rare severe neurological monogenic disorder; and infantile spasms, Fragile X syndrome, and Angelman syndrome.

