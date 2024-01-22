Analyzing Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY) and WCF Bancorp (OTCMKTS:WCFB)

Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY – Get Free Report) and WCF Bancorp (OTCMKTS:WCFB – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

Kearny Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.4%. WCF Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Kearny Financial pays out 81.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

64.1% of Kearny Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.2% of Kearny Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of WCF Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kearny Financial 0 1 0 0 2.00 WCF Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Kearny Financial and WCF Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Kearny Financial currently has a consensus price target of $9.00, indicating a potential upside of 9.36%. Given Kearny Financial’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Kearny Financial is more favorable than WCF Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares Kearny Financial and WCF Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kearny Financial 10.96% 5.08% 0.54% WCF Bancorp N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Kearny Financial and WCF Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kearny Financial $296.48 million 1.79 $40.81 million $0.54 15.20 WCF Bancorp N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Kearny Financial has higher revenue and earnings than WCF Bancorp.

Volatility & Risk

Kearny Financial has a beta of 0.73, suggesting that its stock price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, WCF Bancorp has a beta of 0.2, suggesting that its stock price is 80% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Kearny Financial beats WCF Bancorp on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kearny Financial

Kearny Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Kearny Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts. It also provides various loans, such as multi-family and nonresidential real estate mortgage loans, commercial term loans and lines of credit, one- to four-family residential mortgage loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit; loans to individuals, builders, or developers for the construction of multi-family residential buildings or commercial real estate, or for the construction or renovation of one- to four-family residences; overdraft lines of credit; and personal loans. In addition, the company engages in investment activities. Kearny Financial Corp. was founded in 1884 and is headquartered in Fairfield, New Jersey.

About WCF Bancorp

WCF Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for WCF Financial Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company offers checking and saving accounts; certificates of deposit; personal, mortgage, business, agricultural, and commercial real estate loans; debit and credit cards; and other products. It operates through full-service offices in Webster City, Independence, and Tama, Iowa. The company was founded in 1934 and is based in Webster City, Iowa.

