Analysts Set Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI) Price Target at $14.00

Shares of Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.00.

UTI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. StockNews.com raised Universal Technical Institute from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Universal Technical Institute in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Barrington Research raised their price objective on Universal Technical Institute from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on Universal Technical Institute from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th.

Get Universal Technical Institute alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Universal Technical Institute

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Universal Technical Institute

In other news, CFO Troy R. Anderson sold 7,173 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.94, for a total transaction of $78,472.62. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 87,442 shares in the company, valued at $956,615.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 462.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 49,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 40,706 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Universal Technical Institute by 65.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 65,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 25,977 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Universal Technical Institute by 61.1% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 19,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 7,563 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Universal Technical Institute in the 1st quarter worth approximately $299,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 507,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,487,000 after buying an additional 3,325 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.67% of the company’s stock.

Universal Technical Institute Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:UTI opened at $13.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $475.35 million, a P/E ratio of 126.82, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. Universal Technical Institute has a 1 year low of $5.63 and a 1 year high of $14.00.

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $170.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.50 million. Universal Technical Institute had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 8.85%. Equities analysts forecast that Universal Technical Institute will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Universal Technical Institute Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides transportation, skilled trades, and healthcare education programs in the United States. The company operates in two segments, UTI and Concorde. It offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute, Marine Mechanics Institute, NASCAR Technical Institute, and MIAT College of Technology.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Technical Institute Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Technical Institute and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.