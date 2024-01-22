Analysts Set Riskified Ltd. (NYSE:RSKD) Price Target at $5.86

Shares of Riskified Ltd. (NYSE:RSKD – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.86.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RSKD. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective (down from $5.75) on shares of Riskified in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Barclays lowered shares of Riskified from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Riskified from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Riskified in a research note on Thursday, November 16th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RSKD. Toronado Partners LLC increased its holdings in Riskified by 344.7% during the first quarter. Toronado Partners LLC now owns 3,380,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,419,000 after buying an additional 2,620,437 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Riskified by 39.3% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750,000 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in Riskified during the third quarter worth approximately $7,805,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Riskified by 78.6% during the 3rd quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 3,826,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,684,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rubric Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Riskified during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RSKD opened at $4.37 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.35. Riskified has a 52 week low of $3.48 and a 52 week high of $6.73.

Riskified (NYSE:RSKD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.02. Riskified had a negative net margin of 23.08% and a negative return on equity of 12.68%. The business had revenue of $71.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.14) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Riskified will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Riskified Ltd. develops and offers an e-commerce risk management platform that allows online merchants to create trusted relationships with their consumers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It offers Chargeback Guarantee that approves or denies online orders; Policy Protect and Account Secure, which identifies and blocks consumers that may be taking advantage of the merchant's terms and conditions or that may be trying to gain unauthorized access to another consumer's account; and PSD2, an optimize product` that help merchants to avoid bank authorization failures and abandoned shopping carts resulting from the secure customer authentication process.

