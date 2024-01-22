Analysts Set National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) Target Price at C$102.95

Shares of National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$102.95.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on NA shares. Desjardins boosted their price target on National Bank of Canada from C$99.00 to C$105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$107.00 price target on National Bank of Canada and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. CIBC dropped their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$106.00 to C$102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Scotiabank upped their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$95.00 to C$96.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$108.00 to C$105.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 25th.

Get National Bank of Canada alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on National Bank of Canada

Insider Buying and Selling at National Bank of Canada

National Bank of Canada Stock Performance

In other news, Director Yvon Charest purchased 376 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$90.45 per share, with a total value of C$34,009.20. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NA stock opened at C$100.18 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$96.27 and a 200 day moving average price of C$95.17. The stock has a market cap of C$33.89 billion, a PE ratio of 10.68, a P/E/G ratio of 17.04 and a beta of 1.11. National Bank of Canada has a 1 year low of C$84.27 and a 1 year high of C$104.83.

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 1st. The financial services provider reported C$2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.29 by C$0.15. National Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 34.15%. The company had revenue of C$2.59 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that National Bank of Canada will post 9.5957854 earnings per share for the current year.

National Bank of Canada Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 25th will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 21st. This is an increase from National Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. National Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is 45.20%.

About National Bank of Canada

(Get Free Report

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for National Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.