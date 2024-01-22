Analysts Set Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NYSE:LSPD) Price Target at $19.42

Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NYSE:LSPD – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.33.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LSPD. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Lightspeed Commerce in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Lightspeed Commerce in a report on Friday, October 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LSPD. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Lightspeed Commerce by 24.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Lightspeed Commerce by 112.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in Lightspeed Commerce by 7.1% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 10,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Lightspeed Commerce by 1.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 66,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Lightspeed Commerce by 0.6% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 139,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,362,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. 51.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LSPD opened at $18.61 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of -2.87 and a beta of 2.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.33. Lightspeed Commerce has a 52-week low of $12.23 and a 52-week high of $21.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.29 and a current ratio of 6.41.

Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $230.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.59 million. Lightspeed Commerce had a negative net margin of 120.71% and a negative return on equity of 3.55%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lightspeed Commerce will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lightspeed Commerce Inc engages in sale of cloud-based software subscriptions and payments solutions for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. Its Software as a Service platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

