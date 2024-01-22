Analysts Set Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) Target Price at $10.68

Shares of Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.68.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ALHC. Stephens upped their price target on Alignment Healthcare from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Raymond James upped their target price on Alignment Healthcare from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Bank of America cut shares of Alignment Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $7.50 to $7.25 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $6.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st.

NASDAQ ALHC opened at $7.10 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.35 and a beta of 1.44. Alignment Healthcare has a one year low of $4.88 and a one year high of $12.60.

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19). The business had revenue of $456.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $443.39 million. Alignment Healthcare had a negative net margin of 9.17% and a negative return on equity of 73.02%. Research analysts anticipate that Alignment Healthcare will post -0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Joseph S. Konowiecki sold 4,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.90, for a total value of $28,898.20. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,188,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,010,503.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 7,298 shares of company stock worth $48,650 over the last three months. Insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALHC. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Alignment Healthcare by 46.1% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 173,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after buying an additional 54,866 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Alignment Healthcare by 3.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,121,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,303,000 after purchasing an additional 322,661 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Alignment Healthcare by 12.5% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 48,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 5,376 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $119,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 62.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 292,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after buying an additional 112,572 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Alignment Healthcare, Inc, a tech-enabled Medicare advantage company, operates consumer-centric health care platform. It provides customized health care in the United States to seniors and those who need it through its Medicare advantage plans. The company owns Medicare advantage plans in the states of California, North Carolina, Nevada, Arizona, Florida, and Texas.

