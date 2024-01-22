Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Purchased by ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,434 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the period. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 107.9% in the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Halpern Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 331.4% during the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 151 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 66.3% during the 2nd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 153 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised Analog Devices from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $176.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Analog Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $206.63.

Insider Transactions at Analog Devices

In other Analog Devices news, EVP Vivek Jain sold 17,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.66, for a total value of $3,129,199.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,067,982.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.07, for a total transaction of $1,970,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,713 shares in the company, valued at $1,125,860.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vivek Jain sold 17,038 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.66, for a total transaction of $3,129,199.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,067,982.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of ADI opened at $195.75 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $188.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $182.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $97.14 billion, a PE ratio of 29.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.21. Analog Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.99 and a fifty-two week high of $202.77.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The semiconductor company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.02 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 26.94% and a return on equity of 14.18%. The company’s revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.73 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.99 EPS for the current year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th were issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 52.60%.

Analog Devices Profile

(Free Report)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.