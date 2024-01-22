Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) versus Immutep (NASDAQ:IMMP) Head to Head Survey

Immutep (NASDAQ:IMMP – Get Free Report) and Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

1.8% of Immutep shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.1% of Immutep shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.1% of Amicus Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Immutep and Amicus Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Immutep 0 0 1 0 3.00 Amicus Therapeutics 0 1 4 0 2.80

Valuation and Earnings

Immutep currently has a consensus price target of $8.50, suggesting a potential upside of 276.11%. Amicus Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $17.20, suggesting a potential upside of 42.98%. Given Immutep’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Immutep is more favorable than Amicus Therapeutics.

This table compares Immutep and Amicus Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Immutep $3.50 million 56.78 -$26.86 million N/A N/A Amicus Therapeutics $372.37 million 9.47 -$236.57 million ($0.59) -20.39

Immutep has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Amicus Therapeutics.

Profitability

This table compares Immutep and Amicus Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Immutep N/A N/A N/A Amicus Therapeutics -46.61% -147.61% -23.79%

Risk and Volatility

Immutep has a beta of 2.17, indicating that its share price is 117% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Amicus Therapeutics has a beta of 0.85, indicating that its share price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Immutep beats Amicus Therapeutics on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Immutep

Immutep Limited, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing novel LAG-3 Immunotherapy for cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company is involved in advancing therapeutics related to Lymphocyte Activation Gene-3 (LAG-3), a cell surface molecule that plays a vital role in regulating the immune system. Its LAG-3 immunotherapies are designed to harness and strengthen the power of patients' immune systems to fight cancer and autoimmune disease. Its lead product candidate is eftilagimod alpha (efti or IMP321) for the treatment of different types of cancers. The trials that efi is being evaluated in include TACTI-002, a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of head and neck squamous cell carcinoma (HNSCC) and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); TACTI-003, a Phase IIb clinical trial to treat HNSCC; and INSIGHT-003, a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of NSCLC, as well as INSIGHT-005, a Phase I/IIa clinical trial to treat solid tumors. In addition, it offers IMP761, an agonist of lymphocyte activation gene 3 for autoimmune disease; IMP701, an antagonist antibody that acts to stimulate T cell proliferation in cancer patients; and IMP731, a depleting antibody that removes T cells involved in autoimmunity. The company has collaboration agreements with GlaxoSmithKline, Novartis, CYTLIMIC Inc., Merck & Co., Inc., Institute of Clinical Cancer Research, Merck KGaA, and EOC Pharma. The company was formerly known as Prima BioMed Ltd and changed its name to Immutep Limited in November 2017. The company was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

About Amicus Therapeutics

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for rare diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant based on in vitro assay data. The company also develops AT-GAA, a novel treatment paradigm for Pompe disease; and enzyme replacement therapies for Pompe diseases. It has collaboration and license agreements with Nationwide Children's Hospital; University of Pennsylvania; and GlaxoSmithKline. The company was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

