Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Purchased by NewSquare Capital LLC

NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,858 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $6,336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its holdings in Amgen by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 445,423 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $119,712,000 after purchasing an additional 39,519 shares in the last quarter. Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $490,000. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $352,000. Berger Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Amgen by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 4,586 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Amgen by 455.6% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 350 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.44% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of brokerages have weighed in on AMGN. BMO Capital Markets raised Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $286.00 to $326.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Amgen from $272.00 to $268.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Amgen from $300.00 to $291.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com raised Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Leerink Partnrs raised Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $285.71.
Amgen Stock Down 0.0 %
NASDAQ:AMGN traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $307.68. The company had a trading volume of 1,295,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,409,956. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $282.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $266.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.71. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $211.71 and a 1 year high of $312.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.82, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.58.
Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The medical research company reported $4.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.65 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $6.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 165.37% and a net margin of 28.20%. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.70 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 18.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Amgen Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.13. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.97%.
Insider Activity
In other news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.81, for a total transaction of $2,728,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,078 shares in the company, valued at $7,659,959.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 10,000 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.81, for a total value of $2,728,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,078 shares in the company, valued at $7,659,959.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,096 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.03, for a total value of $572,270.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,968,928.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.
Amgen Profile
Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.
