Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Acquired by Liberty One Investment Management LLC

Liberty One Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,941 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $2,941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. Roundview Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Amgen by 1.3% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 8,383 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,027,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in Amgen by 39.2% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,297 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Amgen during the first quarter worth $219,000. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new position in shares of Amgen during the first quarter worth $334,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 2.1% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,688 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,970,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the period. 74.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on AMGN. SVB Leerink raised Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $267.00 to $318.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $270.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. StockNews.com raised Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Amgen from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $285.71.

Amgen Stock Performance

AMGN traded up $0.91 during trading on Monday, hitting $308.72. 1,381,417 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,413,845. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.71. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $211.71 and a 1-year high of $312.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $282.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $266.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.82, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.58.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The medical research company reported $4.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.65 by $0.31. Amgen had a net margin of 28.20% and a return on equity of 165.37%. The business had revenue of $6.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.70 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 18.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Amgen Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. This is a boost from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.97%.

Insider Transactions at Amgen

In other Amgen news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.81, for a total transaction of $2,728,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,659,959.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,096 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.03, for a total transaction of $572,270.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,968,928.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 10,000 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.81, for a total value of $2,728,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,659,959.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Further Reading

