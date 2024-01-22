Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD) Shares Sold by Liberty One Investment Management LLC

Liberty One Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,478 shares of the company’s stock after selling 441 shares during the quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Americold Realty Trust were worth $775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in COLD. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 155.1% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust during the first quarter worth $34,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 57,700.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,731 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 185.7% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 2,004 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Thomas C. Novosel sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.36, for a total transaction of $170,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,909.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Americold Realty Trust news, EVP Robert Scott Chambers sold 9,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.22, for a total transaction of $256,802.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas C. Novosel sold 6,000 shares of Americold Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.36, for a total value of $170,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,616 shares in the company, valued at $130,909.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE COLD traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $29.25. 477,424 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,501,679. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.00 and its 200-day moving average is $30.09. Americold Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.31 and a 1 year high of $33.90.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. Americold Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently -220.00%.

COLD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Americold Realty Trust from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Truist Financial upgraded Americold Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $37.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Americold Realty Trust from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.60.

Americold is a global leader in temperature-controlled logistics real estate and value added services. Focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses, Americold owns and/or operates 243 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 1.5 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and South America.

