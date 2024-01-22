American Tower (NYSE:AMT) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday.

AMT has been the topic of several other reports. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They set a sector outperform rating and a $208.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of American Tower from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. HSBC began coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $245.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of American Tower from $218.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of American Tower from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Tower has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $221.85.

AMT opened at $203.87 on Thursday. American Tower has a one year low of $154.58 and a one year high of $235.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $207.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $188.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 133.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.70.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be issued a $1.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 444.45%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower during the first quarter worth $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower during the second quarter worth $30,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in American Tower in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in American Tower by 75.3% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 225,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

