American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL – Get Free Report) in a report released on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
ARL opened at $23.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $372.10 million, a P/E ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 0.75. American Realty Investors has a 1-year low of $11.69 and a 1-year high of $31.59. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 9.23 and a quick ratio of 9.23.
American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $12.53 million during the quarter. American Realty Investors had a net margin of 99.52% and a negative return on equity of 0.76%.
American Realty Investors, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and owns multifamily apartment communities and commercial real estate properties in the southwestern, southeastern, and mid-western United States. The company leases apartment units to residents; and leases office, industrial, and retail space to various for-profit businesses, as well as local, state, and federal agencies; and sells land and properties.
