American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL) in a report released on Saturday. The firm set a "hold" rating on the financial services provider's stock.

American Realty Investors Stock Performance

ARL opened at $23.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $372.10 million, a P/E ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 0.75. American Realty Investors has a 1-year low of $11.69 and a 1-year high of $31.59. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 9.23 and a quick ratio of 9.23.

American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $12.53 million during the quarter. American Realty Investors had a net margin of 99.52% and a negative return on equity of 0.76%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Realty Investors

American Realty Investors Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARL. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of American Realty Investors by 164.6% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in American Realty Investors by 80.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its holdings in shares of American Realty Investors by 460.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 3,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 3,286 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of American Realty Investors by 44.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,049 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of American Realty Investors in the second quarter valued at $216,000.

American Realty Investors, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and owns multifamily apartment communities and commercial real estate properties in the southwestern, southeastern, and mid-western United States. The company leases apartment units to residents; and leases office, industrial, and retail space to various for-profit businesses, as well as local, state, and federal agencies; and sells land and properties.

