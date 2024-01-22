American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

American National Bankshares Stock Up 2.5 %

AMNB stock opened at $47.03 on Thursday. American National Bankshares has a 52-week low of $25.26 and a 52-week high of $50.76. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $499.93 million, a P/E ratio of 16.62 and a beta of 0.94.

Get American National Bankshares alerts:

American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.03. American National Bankshares had a net margin of 22.68% and a return on equity of 9.23%. The business had revenue of $35.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that American National Bankshares will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

American National Bankshares Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. American National Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.40%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in American National Bankshares by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 1,949 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in American National Bankshares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $168,000. FJ Capital Management LLC increased its stake in American National Bankshares by 39.5% in the 2nd quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 614,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,795,000 after buying an additional 173,902 shares during the period. EA Series Trust bought a new stake in American National Bankshares in the second quarter worth approximately $882,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in American National Bankshares in the third quarter worth approximately $3,021,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.37% of the company’s stock.

American National Bankshares Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

American National Bankshares Inc operates as the bank holding company for American National Bank and Trust Company that provides financial products and services. The company operates through two segments, Community Banking and Wealth Management. It accepts deposit products, including checking, money market, savings, and consumer and commercial time deposits.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American National Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American National Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.