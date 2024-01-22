American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Coverage Initiated at BNP Paribas

Stock analysts at BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. BNP Paribas’ price target indicates a potential upside of 17.58% from the company’s current price.

AMH has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group began coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.79.

NYSE AMH opened at $35.72 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. American Homes 4 Rent has a one year low of $28.78 and a one year high of $37.97. The company has a market capitalization of $12.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.24, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.84 and a 200 day moving average of $35.45.

In other news, Director Jack E. Corrigan sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.60, for a total transaction of $915,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 103,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,798,677.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director James H. Kropp sold 6,852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total value of $249,892.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,064,996.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jack E. Corrigan sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.60, for a total value of $915,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 103,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,798,677.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.03% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 71.7% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 16,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 7,092 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 59.2% in the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 172,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,198,000 after acquiring an additional 64,131 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 487,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,535,000 after purchasing an additional 32,441 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 1,091.3% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tectonic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 119,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,297,000 after buying an additional 4,793 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH), which does business as AMH, is a leading owner, operator and developer of single-family rental homes. We're an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing and managing homes as rental properties.

