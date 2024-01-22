American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Coverage Initiated at BNP Paribas

Posted by on Jan 22nd, 2024

Stock analysts at BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMHGet Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. BNP Paribas’ price target indicates a potential upside of 17.58% from the company’s current price.

AMH has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group began coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.79.

View Our Latest Stock Report on American Homes 4 Rent

American Homes 4 Rent Price Performance

NYSE AMH opened at $35.72 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. American Homes 4 Rent has a one year low of $28.78 and a one year high of $37.97. The company has a market capitalization of $12.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.24, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.84 and a 200 day moving average of $35.45.

Insider Transactions at American Homes 4 Rent

In other news, Director Jack E. Corrigan sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.60, for a total transaction of $915,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 103,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,798,677.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director James H. Kropp sold 6,852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total value of $249,892.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,064,996.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jack E. Corrigan sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.60, for a total value of $915,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 103,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,798,677.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of American Homes 4 Rent

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 71.7% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 16,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 7,092 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 59.2% in the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 172,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,198,000 after acquiring an additional 64,131 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 487,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,535,000 after purchasing an additional 32,441 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 1,091.3% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tectonic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 119,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,297,000 after buying an additional 4,793 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH), which does business as AMH, is a leading owner, operator and developer of single-family rental homes. We're an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing and managing homes as rental properties.

See Also

Analyst Recommendations for American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Receive News & Ratings for American Homes 4 Rent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Homes 4 Rent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.