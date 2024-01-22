Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the health services provider’s stock.

Amedisys Stock Down 0.2 %

AMED stock opened at $94.77 on Friday. Amedisys has a twelve month low of $69.36 and a twelve month high of $106.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 1,354.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day moving average of $94.31 and a 200 day moving average of $93.12.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The health services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.10). Amedisys had a net margin of 0.12% and a return on equity of 13.45%. The company had revenue of $556.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $560.23 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Amedisys will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMED. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Amedisys by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 11,101 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after buying an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,397 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,425 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,619 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 2,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,268 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,287,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Home Health, Hospice, Personal Care, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; nursing services, rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

