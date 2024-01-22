Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the health services provider’s stock.
Amedisys Stock Down 0.2 %
AMED stock opened at $94.77 on Friday. Amedisys has a twelve month low of $69.36 and a twelve month high of $106.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 1,354.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day moving average of $94.31 and a 200 day moving average of $93.12.
Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The health services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.10). Amedisys had a net margin of 0.12% and a return on equity of 13.45%. The company had revenue of $556.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $560.23 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Amedisys will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Amedisys
Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Home Health, Hospice, Personal Care, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; nursing services, rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Amedisys
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/15 – 1/19
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- Investing in coffee: 3 great strategies to consider
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- How to invest in wheat: Is it a hedge against inflation?
Receive News & Ratings for Amedisys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amedisys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.