Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Price Target Raised to $175.00

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Benchmark from $170.00 to $175.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock. Benchmark’s price target suggests a potential upside of 12.81% from the company’s previous close.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $184.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $174.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $180.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $176.09.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $155.13. The company had a trading volume of 24,875,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,741,094. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $149.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Amazon.com has a one year low of $88.12 and a one year high of $157.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 trillion, a PE ratio of 80.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.16.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $143.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.53 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 12.75%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 21,933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.66, for a total transaction of $3,128,961.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,064,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,458,086.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 21,933 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.66, for a total value of $3,128,961.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,064,055 shares in the company, valued at $294,458,086.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.19, for a total transaction of $446,752.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $17,151,298.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,329 shares of company stock valued at $9,336,883 in the last ninety days. 12.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Fiduciary Planning LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 349 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,138,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 616 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 151 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Amazon.com by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. now owns 289 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $942,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Finally, Archetype Wealth Partners increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Archetype Wealth Partners now owns 169 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

