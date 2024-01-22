AlTi Global (NASDAQ:ALTI) Trading Down 4.1%

AlTi Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTI – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 4.1% on Monday . The company traded as low as $6.00 and last traded at $6.02. Approximately 13,804 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 67,612 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.28.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68.

AlTi Global (NASDAQ:ALTI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The basic materials company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $1.13. The company had revenue of $49.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.90 million. Research analysts anticipate that AlTi Global, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in AlTi Global in the first quarter worth $116,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AlTi Global during the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AlTi Global during the 1st quarter valued at $1,482,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of AlTi Global during the 1st quarter valued at $249,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in AlTi Global in the 1st quarter worth $268,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.02% of the company’s stock.

AlTi Global, Inc provides wealth and asset management services individuals, families, foundations, and institutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers discretionary investment management, non-discretionary investment advisory, trust, and administration services, as well as family office services comprising wealth transfer planning, multi-generational education planning, wealth and asset strategy, trust and fiduciary, chief financial officers and outsourced family office, philanthropy, and lifestyle and special projects services.

