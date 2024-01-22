AlTi Global (NASDAQ:ALTI) Trading Down 4.1%

AlTi Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTI – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 4.1% on Monday . The company traded as low as $6.00 and last traded at $6.02. Approximately 13,804 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 67,612 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.28.
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68.
AlTi Global (NASDAQ:ALTI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The basic materials company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $1.13. The company had revenue of $49.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.90 million. Research analysts anticipate that AlTi Global, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.
AlTi Global, Inc provides wealth and asset management services individuals, families, foundations, and institutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers discretionary investment management, non-discretionary investment advisory, trust, and administration services, as well as family office services comprising wealth transfer planning, multi-generational education planning, wealth and asset strategy, trust and fiduciary, chief financial officers and outsourced family office, philanthropy, and lifestyle and special projects services.
