Ally Financial’s (ALLY) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $40.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 9.83% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Ally Financial from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Ally Financial from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Raymond James cut Ally Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised Ally Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.94.

Ally Financial Stock Performance

Shares of ALLY traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $36.42. 4,102,520 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,818,987. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.64 and its 200 day moving average is $28.63. Ally Financial has a 1-year low of $21.58 and a 1-year high of $36.72. The stock has a market cap of $10.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 1.43.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 12.42%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ally Financial will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ally Financial

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ally Financial by 115.0% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Ally Financial in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ally Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 337.8% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of Ally Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 86.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ally Financial

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

