Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Liberty One Investment Management LLC

Liberty One Investment Management LLC cut its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,033 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 168 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $697,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BABA. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,815,514 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,128,919,000 after purchasing an additional 142,563 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 108,264.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,711,488 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $326,945,000 after acquiring an additional 3,708,063 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,611,817 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $301,044,000 after purchasing an additional 310,713 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 6.9% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,117,112 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $339,142,000 after buying an additional 202,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Third Point LLC boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 122.4% in the 2nd quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 2,950,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $245,882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623,550 shares during the period. 14.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BABA shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective (down from $110.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $150.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. HSBC decreased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $142.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Alibaba Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.80.

Alibaba Group Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE BABA traded down $0.96 during trading on Monday, reaching $68.46. The company had a trading volume of 20,921,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,008,248. The stock has a market cap of $173.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 0.56. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12 month low of $66.63 and a 12 month high of $121.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $74.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.17.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The specialty retailer reported $15.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.28 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $224.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.48 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 14.49% and a return on equity of 12.83%. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Alibaba Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. Alibaba Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.57%.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Featured Stories

