Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSE:AQN) Reaches New 1-Year High at $22.40

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (TSE:AQN – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$22.40 and last traded at C$7.98, with a volume of 873095 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$8.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities from C$8.00 to C$7.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$5.49 billion, a PE ratio of -16.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.88, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$8.39 and a 200 day moving average price of C$8.94.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSE:AQN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.15. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a negative return on equity of 4.18% and a negative net margin of 8.35%. The firm had revenue of C$838.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$887.76 million. Research analysts forecast that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. will post 0.7098492 earnings per share for the current year.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.06%. This is a boost from Algonquin Power & Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -118.37%.

Insider Activity at Algonquin Power & Utilities

In related news, Director Amee Chande acquired 12,500 shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$5.82 per share, for a total transaction of C$72,747.50. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Company Profile

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., a renewable energy and utility company, that provides energy and water solutions and services in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Services Group and Renewable Energy Group. The Regulated Services Group segment provides a portfolio of rate-regulated water, electricity, and gas utility services.

